Cardema is considered to have abandoned his post as NYC chairman when he filed a last-minute bid to be a substitute nominee for the Duterte Youth party-list.
'Incoming congressman' Cardema keeps seat on PMA Board of Advisers
Artemio Dumlao (Philstar.com) - June 3, 2019 - 2:10pm

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — Ronald Cardema, the man who is no longer National Youth Commission chairman and not yet a congressman-elect, is assured of holding at least one post: That of adviser to the Philippine Military Academy.

Cardema will be in the PMA Board of Advisers until May 2021, a position granted him by virtue of his being chairman of the NYC.

The PMA's BOA protocol says that "all BOA members have two-year tenure," Maj. Rey Afan, PMA spokesperson, said.

"We are guided by this protocol."

Cardema, dismissed from the academy more than a decade ago, was named a member of the Board of Advisers last month.

BOA members were nominated by the PMA "depending on who may represent a particular sector that the PMA strategic plan espouses." 

He was nominated because of his position at the NYC, which he abandoned when he filed a last-minute bid to become the first nominee of Duterte Youth party-list, a party-list for "youth and professionals" that he headed while he was also chair of the policy-making National Youth Commission.

The bid for substitution was filed at 5:30 p.m. on the Sunday before the May 13 elections.

Commission on Elections spokesman James Jimenez said in late May that the commission has not resolved whether or not Cardema is eligible to become a substitute because it still has to deliberate on petitions questioning the move.

