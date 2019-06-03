'Bikoy' now under police custody, says CIDG

MANILA, Philippines — Peter Joemel Advincula, who claims to be “Bikoy,” is under police custody, a Philippine National Police ranking officer said Monday.

Major General Amador Corpus, chief of the PNP-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group, said Monday that Advincula returned to the police headquarters with a legal counsel last May 27.

“He’s now under protective custody. He voluntarily surrendered himself and requested for protective custody,” Corpus said in a press conference.

“He’s now under investigation,” Corpus added.

Advincula left the PNP headquarters on May 25 after he posted bail for estafa charges against him.

Advincula, who identified himself as the hooded figure in the “Ang Totoong Narcolist” videos, first surfaced at the Integrated Bar of the Philippines office on May 3. He said he stands by the contents of the video series that accused Duterte and his family of involvement in drug trafficking.

He said he was seeking legal aid from the IBP to sue the persons he named in the video as members of a supposed drug syndicate, but the IBP rejected his application.

Three weeks later, Advincula, whose credibility has been questioned, surfaced again. This time at the PNP where he said he is seeking custody. He also walked back on his earlier statement and said the Liberal Party and Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV are involved in the creation of the videos. Both the LP and Trillanes denied his allegations.

Advincula not yet off the hook

PNP chief Oscar Albayalde said the PNP is still looking into Advincula’s allegations and he is not yet off the hook.

He stressed that they have yet to determine whether Advincula is a witness or a respondent of a possible complaint the PNP might lodge.

“It’s up to the court,” the police chief said.

Corpus said that the PNP is already looking into the pieces of evidence Advincula submitted such as a desktop’s CPU and cellphone. They are also asking for copies of the closed-circuit television camera footage of the establishments where Advincula claimed the Liberal Party held meetings on the video series production.

Estafa complaint over beauty pageant

Advincula is also named as a respondent in an estafa complaint filed before the National Prosecution Service at the Department of Justice, but he nor his counsel did not appear in the preliminary investigation last week.

The complaint was filed by businessman Arven Valmores over an August 2018 beauty pageant in Albay which the respondent allegedly sponsored using the corporate name and logo of Valmores’ business—without his consent—for promotion.

The DOJ set another preliminary investigation proceeding on June 4. — Kristine Joy Patag