ELECTION 2019: SPECIAL COVERAGE
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Peter Joemel Advincula who claimed that he is "Bikoy," the hooded man in the "Ang Totoong Narcolist" videos, left the PNP headquarters on Saturday, May 25, after he posted bail for estafa charges against him. But he returned two days later for protective custody.
The STAR/Boy Santos
'Bikoy' now under police custody, says CIDG
(Philstar.com) - June 3, 2019 - 12:00pm

MANILA, Philippines —  Peter Joemel Advincula, who claims to be “Bikoy,” is under police custody, a Philippine National Police ranking officer said Monday.

Major General Amador Corpus, chief of the PNP-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group, said Monday that Advincula returned to the police headquarters with a legal counsel last May 27.

“He’s now under protective custody. He voluntarily surrendered himself and requested for protective custody,” Corpus said in a press conference.

“He’s now under investigation,” Corpus added.

Advincula left the PNP headquarters on May 25 after he posted bail for estafa charges against him.

Advincula, who identified himself as the hooded figure in the “Ang Totoong Narcolist” videos, first surfaced at the Integrated Bar of the Philippines office on May 3. He said he stands by the contents of the video series that accused Duterte and his family of involvement in drug trafficking.

He said he was seeking legal aid from the IBP to sue the persons he named in the video as members of a supposed drug syndicate, but the IBP rejected his application.

Three weeks later, Advincula, whose credibility has been questioned, surfaced again. This time at the PNP where he said he is seeking custody. He also walked back on his earlier statement and said the Liberal Party and Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV are involved in the creation of the videos. Both the LP and Trillanes denied his allegations.

Advincula not yet off the hook

PNP chief Oscar Albayalde said the PNP is still looking into Advincula’s allegations and he is not yet off the hook.

He stressed that they have yet to determine whether Advincula is a witness or a respondent of a possible complaint the PNP might lodge.

“It’s up to the court,” the police chief said.

Corpus said that the PNP is already looking into the pieces of evidence Advincula submitted such as a desktop’s CPU and cellphone. They are also asking for copies of the closed-circuit television camera footage of the establishments where Advincula claimed the Liberal Party held meetings on the video series production. 

Estafa complaint over beauty pageant

Advincula is also named as a respondent in an estafa complaint filed before the National Prosecution Service at the Department of Justice, but he nor his counsel did not appear in the preliminary investigation last week.

The complaint was filed by businessman Arven Valmores over an August 2018 beauty pageant in Albay which the respondent allegedly sponsored using the corporate name and logo of Valmores’ business—without his consent—for promotion.

The DOJ set another preliminary investigation proceeding on June 4. — Kristine Joy Patag

BIKOY OSCAR ALBAYALDE PETER JOEMEL ADVINCULA PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Police escorts for Erwin Tulfo, family pulled out
19 hours ago
The Philippine National Police has recalled the police escorts of broadcaster Erwin Tulfo, his wife, and two of his siblings,...
Headlines
Major infrastructure projects lined up to ease traffic
By Iris Gonzales | 12 hours ago
San Miguel Corp. (SMC), the country’s diversified conglomerate, is preparing big-ticket infrastructure projects to help...
Headlines
Broadcaster apologizes for rants vs DSWD chief
By Christina Mendez | 2 days ago
Radio broadcaster Erwin Tulfo apologized yesterday for the unwarranted rants and foul language he used in his radio program...
Headlines
New senators told: Study lawmaking first before power play
By Paolo Romero | 12 hours ago
Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon yesterday advised new senators to study lawmaking first before meddling in the affairs...
Headlines
South Korea to ease visa application requirements for Filipinos
18 hours ago
As the Philippines and South Korea celebrated the 70th anniversary of their diplomatic relations on Sunday, South the Korean...
Headlines
Latest
12 hours ago
Congress joint panel to start probe on poll glitches
By Paolo Romero | 12 hours ago
The Joint Congressional Oversight Committee on the Automated Election System (JCOC-AES) will conduct an inquiry tomorrow into...
Headlines
12 hours ago
120,000 cops deployed for opening of classes
By Emmanuel Tupas | 12 hours ago
Security preparations are in place to ensure the safety of students during the opening of classes today, the Philippine National...
Headlines
12 hours ago
House OKs bill mandating employers to hire PWDs
12 hours ago
The House of Representatives has approved on third and final reading a bill that will encourage employers to hire persons...
Headlines
12 hours ago
Hybrid voting system pushed anew by lawmakers
By Delon Porcalla | 12 hours ago
Members of the House of Representatives have renewed their call for the conduct of a hybrid voting system in the May 2022...
Headlines
12 hours ago
NCR Police Office to aid victims of bullying in school
By Non Alquitran | 12 hours ago
The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) will provide security and assistance to student-victims of bullying during...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with