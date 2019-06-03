Duterte orders agencies to monitor Taal Lake fish kill, mitigate effects

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte expressed concern over the fish kill that hit Taal Lake in Batangas, directing government agencies to monitor the situation and lessen its impacts.

“The president has directed the appropriate government offices to closely monitor the situation, particularly the water quality in Taal Lake. He also required the officials concerned to undertake measures to mitigate the impact of the natural phenomenon,” presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo said in a statement Monday.

Panelo added: “He ordered increased vigilance over the prices and supplies as well as the freshness of fish sold in the market.”

Some 605 metric tons of tilapia worth around P42.9 million died after being hit by a fish kill in Taal Lake. Around 121 fish cages in Laurel and Agoncillo towns were affected.

Panelo said according to fisheries experts, sulphur upswelling triggered by the strong amihan or northeasternly wind caused the fish kill.

The local Department of Environment and Natural Resources, however, said the latest phenomenon is not expected to affect supply and prices. — Gaea Katreena Cabico