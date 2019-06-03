NCRPO to aid victims of bullying in school

MANILA, Philippines — The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) will provide security and assistance to student-victims of bullying during the opening of classes in Metro Manila today, a police official said yesterday.

NCRPO director Maj. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar told his five district directors to act on complaints of bullying by students as part of their preparations for the start of the academic year.

Eleazar explained that a majority of the bullying cases reported to the police are done by out-of-school youth, who take away the allowance or food from the students.

“We should keep on eye on out-of-school youth whose modus operandi is to threaten either elementary or high school students so they would yield to their demands,” said Eleazar.

But the NCRPO chief echoed Philippine National Police chief Gen. Oscar Albayalde’s call for cooperation with school management and authorities when intervening in bullying cases.

“We cannot just go inside any school in Metro Manila. There must be coordination with school authorities as they know how to address the bullying situation,” he said.

In his directive, Eleazar pointed out that his local commanders should not only address bullying in schools during the opening of classes but during the entire school year.

The NCRPO chief said the police should also tap barangay officials and other stakeholders in the implementation of security measures during the opening of classes.

A total of 7,153 policemen would be deployed in various schools in Metro Manila today, 2,000 of whom would be manning Police Assistance Desks to guide students and their parents as well as thwart criminality.

“I would like to rally everyone to close in on the vicinities of these schools. We have to secure all our pupils and students from criminals, such as pickpockets and snatchers,” Eleazar said.

Meanwhile, the Department of Education (DepEd) in Taguig City and Pateros (TAPAT) yesterday started their Intensified Students Anti-Bullying Action Center (I-SABAC), which aims to address all forms of bullying involving children, particularly focusing on sexual harassment and cybersex exploitation.

George Tizon, chief education supervisor of DepEd-TAPAT noted that I-SABAC is an improved version of E-SABAC, which tackled internet cyberbullying and other forms of bullying in city schools.

Cyberbullying victims can log on to E-SABAC DepEd TAPAT @ facebook.com where a website administrator will respond to the problems.