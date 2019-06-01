CHR looking into killing of 'nanlaban' suspect in elderly couple's murder

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Human Rights raised questions into the death of Carl Joseph Bañanola, a suspect in the killing of an elderly couple, in the hands of police.

In a statement Friday night, CHR spokesperson Jacqueline de Guia said that the commission is already looking into the case of Bañanola who was killed by cops for an alleged scuffle for firearm.

Bañanola, 37, underwent inquest proceedings on robbery with homicide and frustrated murder raps at the Quezon City prosecutor’s office. He was being transported back to Camp Karingal when he reportedly grabbed the service firearm of one of his police escorts.

Maj. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, National Capital Region Police Office director, told the STAR that during the commotion, Staff Sgt. Alex Icban’s firearm went off, with a bullet hitting the suspect in the chest.

De Guia raised that “there are questions about the death of Bañanola that also needs to be settled.”

She said pointed out that while the PNP Manual of Operations allows the use of firearms if there is imminent danger, it also “prescribes the use of necessary and reasonable force under specific conditions.”

“In practice, cases of self-defense should be brought before our courts towards determining the validity of the circumstances that resulted to a person’s death,” she said.

De Guia stressed: “Guilt is not automatically absolved by a ‘nanlaban’ (fought back) alibi.”

A December 2018 poll by the Social Weather Stations released last February showed that 28% of adult Filipinos do not believe claims that killed drug suspects fought back, while another 28% said police are telling the truth. The plurality of 44% were undecided.

Bañanola admitted to the killing of Nicolas Austria, 86 and his wife Leonora, 87, in Quezon City last weekend.

He, however, said that he did not intend to kill the couple and that he was under the influence of illegal drugs.

“The Commission believes that the truth behind what happened inside the police patrol is best determined through an honest and transparent investigation of the case,” De Guia also said.