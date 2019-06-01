ELECTION 2019: SPECIAL COVERAGE
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Metro Manila police chief Maj. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar confronts Carl Joseph Bananola following his arrest on May 29.
The STAR/Boy Santos
CHR looking into killing of 'nanlaban' suspect in elderly couple's murder
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - June 1, 2019 - 9:50am

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Human Rights raised questions into the death of Carl Joseph Bañanola, a suspect in the killing of an elderly couple, in the hands of police.

In a statement Friday night, CHR spokesperson Jacqueline de Guia said that the commission is already looking into the case of Bañanola who was killed by cops for an alleged scuffle for firearm.

Bañanola, 37, underwent inquest proceedings on robbery with homicide and frustrated murder raps at the Quezon City prosecutor’s office. He was being transported back to Camp Karingal when he reportedly grabbed the service firearm of one of his police escorts.

Maj. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, National Capital Region Police Office director, told the STAR that during the commotion, Staff Sgt. Alex Icban’s firearm went off, with a bullet hitting the suspect in the chest.

READ: NCRPO chief berates suspect in killing of elderly couple

De Guia raised that “there are questions about the death of Bañanola that also needs to be settled.”

She said pointed out that while the PNP Manual of Operations allows the use of firearms if there is imminent danger, it also “prescribes the use of necessary and reasonable force under specific conditions.”

“In practice, cases of self-defense should be brought before our courts towards determining the validity of the circumstances that resulted to a person’s death,” she said.

De Guia stressed: “Guilt is not automatically absolved by a ‘nanlaban’ (fought back) alibi.”

A December 2018 poll by the Social Weather Stations released last February showed that 28% of adult Filipinos do not believe claims that killed drug suspects fought back, while another 28% said police are telling the truth. The plurality of 44% were undecided.

Bañanola admitted to the killing of Nicolas Austria, 86 and his wife Leonora, 87, in Quezon City last weekend.

He, however, said that he did not intend to kill the couple and that he was under the influence of illegal drugs.

“The Commission believes that the truth behind what happened inside the police patrol is best determined through an honest and transparent investigation of the case,” De Guia also said.

CARL JOSEPH BANANOLA COMMISSION ON HUMAN RIGHTS PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
A look at acts punishable by 'Bawal Bastos' law
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
Here are some of the acts that may be penalized under the new law.
Headlines
Imported trash sails back to Canada after 6 years
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 1 day ago
The 69 containers of garbage illegally dumped to the Philippines between 2013 and 2014 are now sailing back to Canada.
Headlines
Comelec: Legal basis needed to ban Smartmatic
By Sheila Crisostomo | 11 hours ago
Reacting to President Duterte’s call to ban Smartmatic from the country’s automated polls, the Commission on Elections...
Headlines
Dutch hostage of Abu Sayyaf killed while trying to flee
By Roel Pareño | 14 hours ago
A Dutch man who was a hostage of the Jihadist militant group Abu Sayyaf was shot dead as he was trying to escape during a...
Headlines
Incumbent senators rally behind Sotto
By Paolo Romero | 11 hours ago
Incumbent senators have rallied around Senate President Vicente Sotto III amid persistent rumors of new entrants to the chamber...
Headlines
Latest
11 hours ago
Marawi funds intact, says OCD
By Jaime Laude | 11 hours ago
The Office of Civil Defense (OCD) yesterday said the unused funds from local and foreign donations for the Marawi siege are...
Headlines
11 hours ago
Duterte thanks Abe for development assistance
By Alexis Romero | 11 hours ago
President Duterte yesterday thanked Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe for Japan’s development assistance to the Philippines...
Headlines
11 hours ago
Duterte hints at Cabinet post for JV Ejercito
By Alexis Romero | 11 hours ago
President Duterte has hinted that he may give a Cabinet position to Sen. JV Ejercito, who failed in his reelection bid in...
Headlines
11 hours ago
Angat Dam water level drops despite rains
By Ramon Efren Lazaro | 11 hours ago
Despite the rains experienced in late afternoon and early evening in Bulacan over the past several days, the water level at...
Headlines
11 hours ago
Party-list lawmakers want 20% of House committees
By Jess Diaz | 11 hours ago
The 54-member Party-list Coalition in the House of Representatives wants to be allocated 20 percent of all leadership and...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with