President Rodrigo Duterte delivers his speech during the meeting with the Filipino community at the Palace Hotel in Tokyo, Japan on May 30, 2019.
Presidential Photo/Robinson Niñal Jr.
Palace downplays Duterte's remarks, insists on credibility of 2019 polls
(Philstar.com) - May 31, 2019 - 4:20pm

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang clarified that President Rodrigo Duterte's latest remarks on Smartmatic do not reflect the integrity of the recently concluded 2019 midterm elections.

Duterte earlier urged the Commission on Elections to drop the tech firm, which provided the vote counting machines, due to issues hounding the automated elections.

"I would like to advise Comelec now, I won't wait for it (SONA) anymore: Dispose of that Smartmatic and look for a new one that is free of fraud," Duterte said in Japan Thursday night.

A day after Duterte's remarks on Smartmatic, presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo insisted that the comments against the tech provider do not mean that the midterm polls were not honest nor credible.

"The President’s remarks are a response to some concerns raised by both the opposition, the administration supporters as well as civic groups relative to the previous and present elections on certain technical glitches that precipitate questions on the technological competence of Smartmatic," Panelo said in a statement released Friday.

According to Panelo, the president is not comfortable with allegations of fraud in the elections.

The Malacañang spokesman added that the Comelec should consider the president's suggestion of discarding Smartmatic.

"The president wants that the future elections will not be subjected to the same aforementioned concerns.

Smartmatic also provided the vote counting machines in the 2016 national elections, where Duterte obtained 16 million votes in the presidential race.

The Comelec earlier bared that around 400 to 600 cases of malfunctioning vote counting machines were reported on election day a few weeks ago. This is 220% more than the reported number of malfunctioned machines in the 2016 polls. — Patricia Lourdes Viray

