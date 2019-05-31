Immigration to coordinate with PDEA, intel agencies on identity of 'Jacky Co'

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Immigration said it would be coordinating with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency and intelligence agencies in confirming the identity of Zhijian Xu that Sen. Panfilo Lacson identified in his privilege speech.

The STAR quoted Immigration spokesperson Dana Sandoval in a report as saying that there are “found four individuals with the name Zhijian Xu, but none of them matched the description given by Senator Lacson in his privilege speech.”

Sandoval also added that none of the four had a criminal record.

A court may issue a hold departure order against individuals with a warrant of arrest.

Lacson, in his speech Wednesday, pointed to Xu as the person behind the P1.8-billion shabu smuggled last March.

He questioned how Xu, supposedly a subject of Interpol watchlist, was able to slip in and out the country.

The senator said that the Chinese national left Manila on April 3, on a Philippine Airlines flight to Vietnam.

Sandoval also said that “Jacky Co,” said to be Xu’s alias, also “turned out to be a common name.”

The Immigration spokesperson, however, said: “We would ask the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency and intelligence agencies for information on Co’s true identity.”

Meanwhile, the PDEA on Friday filed drug importation raps against Xu and 16 others over the shabu smuggled last March. — Kristine Joy Patag with reports from The STAR/Emmanuel Tupas and Evelyn Macairan