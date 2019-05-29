Cabinet officials needed on Japan trip, Palace says

TOKYO — Malacañang on Wednesday stressed that President Rodrigo Duterte needs his Cabinet members with him to promote "stronger cooperation" between the Philippines and Japan.

Philippine Ambassador to Japan Jose Laurel V previously said about 20 Cabinet members were allowed to join the trip because Duterte was elated by the results of this year's midterm polls.

Eight of the 12 senatorial bets backed by Duterte won in the election, which was widely seen as a referendum for his administration.

The president's delegation is composed of about 200 people, including Cabinet members, local officials and their staff, Laurel said.

Panelo: Statement is 'sans logic'

Presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo said the claim that the trip is a reward for Cabinet members was not logical because the president had barred them from campaigning for administration candidates.

"The Palace does not share the position or remarks of Philippine Ambassador to Japan Jose C. Laurel V concerning Cabinet members joining the president in this trip to Japan," Panelo said in a statement.

"It is worth mentioning that Cabinet members were prohibited by the president to campaign for the administration candidates during the last elections. It is therefore sans logic that they can be rewarded when they were disallowed from contributing to the reason or cause for the grant of reward," he added.

Panelo said Laurel "may have been either innocently speculating for lack of information or may have been misinformed of the nature of the trip of the Cabinet members." He also insisted that the Cabinet members' presence is necessary because Japan is a key trade and development partner of the Philippines.

"The president therefore needs most of his team players, not only as a sign of respect or giving importance to our long-time ally, but we likewise see the need for a stronger cooperation between our governments," the presidential spokesman said.

"This can be achieved by the constant dialogue by our Cabinet members with their counterparts in the Japanese government, who are, in various ways, involved in our country's significant transactions with Japan," he added.

Panelo went on to enumerate the economic engagements between the two countries, including the more than 25 business deals to be signed here that are seen to bring in about P300 billion investments and create at least 80,000 jobs.

Panelo noted that Japan is the Philippines' second major trading partner and the fourth biggest source market for Philippine tourism. The east Asian country, Panelo said, has also provided technology and expertise to the Philippines' first subway project and has contributed to the peace and development efforts in Mindanao.

"Our countrymen in Japan, in the number of thousands, are also entitled to meet the men and women in flesh, who lend their hand to the president, in chartering the course of governance that affect their lives, as well as their loved ones, and the rest of the Filipino nation," the presidential spokesman said.

Duterte is scheduled to meet with the Filipino community here today (May 30) to discuss his policies and programs. He is set to address the 25th Nikkei Conference on the Future of Asia and to meet with Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo on Friday.

Laurel skirts questions

Laurel said cabinet members were teasing him about his remark on the Japan trip.

"I have not heard what they said. Binibiro nga ako. Eh di binibiro ko rin sila (They teased me. I teased them back)," Laurel told reporters on the sidelines of a business forum here.

Asked to react to Malacañang, claim that the trip was not a reward, Laurel replied: "Eh kung ano ang gusto mong sabihin eh. Ang akin, hindi naman talagang… Sige. Lalakad na muna ako (Whatever you want to say. For me, it's not really...I will go ahead)."

Laurel was not able to explain himself properly as media relations staff whisked him away because Duterte was on his way to the forum. The envoy said he was not avoiding the media but he had to leave to go to Japan's foreign ministry.

Laurel, however, stayed until the end of the forum and was even seen shaking hands with the president.

Panelo: Laurel to retain post

In a chance interview, Panelo said the ambassador would remain as the Philippines' envoy here despite his remark.

"I think so," he said when asked if Laurel would retain his post.

Panelo said the ambassador's comment was "innocently made."

Asked if Duterte was angry with Laurel's statement, the presidential spokesman replied: "Nagagalit ba yun? Nagagalit lang yun sa enemies of the state (Does he get angry? He is only angry with the enemies of the state)."

Local officials were seen during the business forum attended by Duterte on Wednesday, including Manila mayor-elect Isko Moreno, former Batangas Gov. Hermilando Mandanas and Narvacan mayor-elect Chavit Singson.

Moreno said he was the one who paid for his trip.

"This is an opportunity for <anila to engage with prospective investors and certain industries," the mayor-elect said.