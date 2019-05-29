PAGASA: At least 5 tropical cyclones expected until August

MANILA, Philippines — Around five to eight tropical cyclones—locally known as “bagyo”—are expected to develop in the Philippines between June and August this year.

PAGASA deputy administrator Flaviana Hilario said this in a press briefing Wednesday as she announced the official onset of rainy season might happen in the first half of June despite the frequent afternoon rainshowers that soak parts of the country.

“Based on monitoring, it’s likely the onset will be either the first or second week of June,” Hilario said.

She explained the criteria in declaring the beginning of the rainy season, which include the prevalence of the southwest monsoon and five consecutive days of rain that generate at least 25 millimeters of rainfall, have not yet been met.

The Philippines is battered by an average of 20 tropical cyclones annually.

El Niño, which is affecting the country since October 2018, is expected to last until August but may linger until the end of the year.

“There’s still a chance it will continue until the end of this year. However, the uncertainty is quite high,” Hilario said. — Gaea Katreena Cabico