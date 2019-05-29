Duterte declares June 5 as special non-working holiday for Eid’l Fitr

MANILA, Philippines — As the Muslim community marks the end of Ramadan, Malacañang announced the suspension of classes and work nationwide on June 5, Wednesday, for Eid’l Fitr.

Executive Medialdea reportedly said President Rodrigo Duterte declared June 5 a special non-working holiday.

Palace has yet to release the copy of the proclamation paper.

This is a developing story.

— Rosette Adel