In this 2017 file photo, Muslim women and children pray at the Quezon Memorial Circle In Quezon City during the celebration of Eid’l Adha. Muslims around the world celebrated the ‘Feast of Sacrifice,’ which marks the end of the annual pilgrimage, or hajj, to the Saudi holy city of Mecca and in remembrance of Abraham’s readiness to sacrifice his son to God.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
Duterte declares June 5 as special non-working holiday for Eid’l Fitr
(Philstar.com) - May 29, 2019 - 9:06am

MANILA, Philippines — As the Muslim community marks the end of Ramadan, Malacañang announced the suspension of classes and work nationwide on June 5, Wednesday, for Eid’l Fitr.

Executive Medialdea reportedly said President Rodrigo Duterte declared June 5 a special non-working holiday.

Palace has yet to release the copy of the proclamation paper. 

This is a developing story.

— Rosette Adel

