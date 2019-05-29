Duterte declares June 5 as regular holiday for Eid’l Fitr

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED 10:52 a.m.) — As the Muslim community marks the end of Ramadan, Malacañang announced the suspension of classes and work nationwide on June 5, Wednesday, for Eid’l Fitr.

The regular holiday was declared by President Rodrigo Duterte through Proclamation No. 729 signed Tuesday and released by the Malacañang on Wednesday.

The Palace cited that Eid’l Fitr is celebrated by the Muslim world three days after the monthlong Ramadan fasting.

“Whereas, the entire Filipino nation should have the full opportunity to join their Muslim brothers and sisters in peace and harmony in observance and celebration of Eid’l Ftr,” the proclamation read.

“Whereas, in order to bring the religious and cultural significance of the Eid’l Fre to the fore of the national consciousness, it is necessary to declare Wednesday, 5 June 2019, a regular holiday throughout the country.”

— Rosette Adel