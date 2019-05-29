Duterte rewards 20 Cabinet execs with trip – envoy

TOKYO – With the success of his candidates in the midterm elections, President Duterte appears to be rewarding his Cabinet with a trip to this Japanese capital, the Philippines’ envoy to Japan said yesterday.

This was immediately denied by Malacañang.

It was a reward for the elections – “pabuya sa nakaraang eleksiyon” – Ambassador Jose Laurel V told reporters here as he wondered aloud why about 200 people including 20 Cabinet members including those for local government and land reform were part of Duterte’s

entourage. “There is no land reform here.”

“I think the President is so elated with the results of the midterm elections, that this is an affirmation of what his administration does in the last three years. It’s like a reward,” Laurel added.

Laurel said the outcome of the polls, which saw eight of 12 candidates endorsed by Duterte winning Senate seats, was an affirmation of the actions of the administration.

But Laurel clarified that the Cabinet members’ trip was not a junket.

“It’s not a junket. I can imagine that fellow (Duterte) who’s six months younger than me, I think is also getting tired with the kind of lifestyle and schedule that he has. My impression is it’s important that the Cabinet is here for reasons that they may ask the Japanese,” the envoy said.

Laurel said Duterte, who is scheduled to attend an economic forum and to meet with Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo, was accompanied by about 200 people, including Cabinet members, local officials and their staff.

Nikkei, the organizer of the forum, paid for Duterte’s trip. It was not clear whether Nikkei also shouldered the cost of the Cabinet’s trip.

“The invitation was extended by Nikkei. They will shoulder the costs. If it’s for free, tell the neighbors. The companions also incurred costs,” Laurel said.

“I do not know of mayors or governors whose costs were shouldered by the government,” he added.

The Cabinet members who joined the trip include Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr., Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III, Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel Piñol, Public Works Secretary Mark Villar, Secretary to the Cabinet Karlo Nograles, Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat, Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade, Science Secretary Fortunato dela Peña, Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi, Information and Communications Technology Secretary Eliseo Rio Jr., Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto Pernia, Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar, National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon, Jr., presidential spokesman and chief presidential legal counsel Salvador Panelo and presidential peace adviser Carlito Galvez Jr.

Not pabuya

Malacañang denied Duterte’s trip here is a reward for Cabinet members following the victory of the administration slate in the midterm polls.

Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea said none of the Cabinet members were on the campaign trail.

“Each Cabinet member who joined the trip has trade missions. They are not decorations in the summit,” Medialdea said in a text message.

“They are just doing their job,” he added in Filipino.

Medialdea said it would be up to Laurel to explain his statement.

Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez also said he does not regard participation in Duterte’s foreign trips as a reward.

“I don’t know about that. But every time we travel with the President, we maximize his presence and have him speak to several investments fora and we conduct deal signing, business matching and networking, roundtable meetings with (President Duterte) and investors and secretaries do join as an opportunity to dialogue with the foreign business community,” Lopez said in a text message.

“We have never seen this as pabuya or reward when we are working day and night just to prepare for all these activities,” he added.

Last March, Duterte issued an executive order prohibiting government personnel from going on junkets to minimize travel expenses.

He has also fired several officials over their unnecessary trips.

Duterte again dispensed with departure ceremonies as he left on a private jet yesterday afternoon for the Future of Asia conference here tomorrow and Friday.

The President left at 4 p.m. and was expected to arrive at Tokyo Haneda International Airport at 8 p.m.

His departure was off-limits to the media as only his close-in team was allowed in Kalayaan Hall at Villamor Air Base.

Duterte has designated Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra as caretaker while he is in Japan.

“The Department of Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra shall act as officer-in-charge to take care of day-to-day operations and general administration of the executive department and he shall, if necessary, act for and on behalf of the President, except on matters that the President is required by the Constitution,” Duterte said in his one-page directive.

Duterte also directed all departments, agencies and instrumentalities of the government to assist the DOJ secretary in the discharge of his functions.

“All acts of DOJ Secretary Guevarra for and on behalf of the President pursuant to this order shall be deemed as acts of the President unless disapproved or reprobated by the President,” it added.

Special Order 528 was signed by the President and authenticated by Medialdea.