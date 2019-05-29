Locsin: Trash shipped back to Canada tomorrow

MANILA, Philippines — The tons of garbage from Canada illegally dumped in the Philippines will be shipped back to the North American country tomorrow, Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. said.

“And on this day the foreign garbage imported by native idiots became good and ready to go,” Locsin posted on Twitter yesterday.

In a tweet on Monday, the secretary said they were just waiting for documents and “routine permission” from China for transshipment of the trash to Canada.

He noted that all shipping containers with garbage were “cleaned.”

“Anybody gets in the way one way or another, I will screw you dry. Don’t provoke me,” Locsin warned.

“I am having problems with fellow officials hungry to emigrate to Canada so want to keep friendly relations at the expense of defying Duterte and keeping Canadian garbage here,” he said in another tweet without naming the officials.

“If our officials had done something about it, Canadian garbage would have been long returned to sender,” he further said.

Locsin said Duterte pushed the “right button” in ordering the return of garbage to Canada even without anyone advising him.

Asked by a netizen where the garbage will be dumped, he replied: “I actually don’t give two f**ks where that garbage was gonna go. All I know is it is ready to go. Anyone throw a monkey wrench and I will burn his village.”

He also thanked International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI) chairman Enrique Razon for “picking up our part of the tab.”

The secretary said the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, Canadian Ambassador John Holmes and Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland must be credited for their cooperative effort and “everyone who had nothing to do with legally letting the garbage in the first place then never lifting a finger to get it out.”

In his earlier tweet, Locsin said Canada was not bullying the Philippines as it was fully cooperating in shipping back the garbage.

“They’re not bullying us; they’re fully cooperating in taking back the garbage pronto,” he said.

The government recently ordered officials to refrain from issuing travel authorities for official foreign trips to Canada due to the garbage row.

The Philippines also recalled its ambassador to Canada after the Canadian government failed to meet the May 15 deadline for its retrieval of the tons of garbage illegally shipped to the Philippines.