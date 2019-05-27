ELECTION 2019: SPECIAL COVERAGE
Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez said the agreements, which include investment pledges, would create at least 80,000 jobs.
PCOO, file
Duterte's Japan trip seen to bring in P300 billion in deals
Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - May 27, 2019 - 7:49pm

TOKYO — More than 20 business deals worth almost P300 billion are expected to be signed during President Rodrigo Duterte's visit here, the Trade department said Monday.

Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez said the agreements, which include investment pledges, would create at least 80,000 jobs.

The signed investment pledges will be in infrastructure, manufacturing, electronics, medical devices, business process outsourcing, power, electricity, transport, automotive, food manufacturing, and marine manpower industries.

"Japanese investors remain bullish on the sustained growth momentum under the administration of President Duterte, given its aggressive infrastructure build-up, meaningful investment and financial reforms and demographic advantages,” Lopez said in a statement.

"The Department of Trade and Industry is consistently pursuing investments from all countries to provide decent employment opportunities to Filipinos," he added.

The trade department will also hold a business forum and roundtable discussions to promote the Philippines to Japanese investors.

Duterte is set to leave for Japan on Tuesday to attend Nikkei's 25th international conference on the future of Asia, his third visit to the East Asian country as president.

He is also expected to meet with Japan Prime Minister Abe Shinzo, his seventh meeting with the Japanese leader, to discuss ways to enhance the ties between Manila and Tokyo.

Japan emerged as the Philippines' second major trading partner last year with total trade at $20 billion. 

Japan was also the Philippines' third major export market and import supplier.

