Court of Appeals' junior justice Inting appointed to SC

MANILA, Philippines — Court of Appeals Associate Justice Henri Jean Paul Inting, who hails from Davao del Sur, has been appointed to the Supreme Court.

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra, a member of the Judicial and Bar Council by virtue of his position, confirmed this in a message to reporters. He added that Inting's appointment letter has been signed but has yet to be released.

Inting was born in Davao del Sur, but he said during his interview with the JBC that he considers himself a Boholano, as his father who was born in Bohol.

Inting, who is 61 years old, takes the associate justice seat vacated when Chief Justice Lucas Bersamin was appointed to head the Judiciary.

Inting has been with the Court of Appeals for six years. Facing the Judicial and Bar Council for public interview on Feb. 13, 2019, he said that he is a junior justice of the appellate court's 3rd Division.

He is the younger brother of Commission on Elections Commissioner Socorro Inting, who is also a former Court of Appeals justice.

Inting is a law graduate of the Ateneo de Davao University where he finished with honors.

He has been serving the government for more than 30 years.

He served the National Housing Authority Government Corportation, then later as a public attorney and a Quezon City prosecutor. Inting was appointed Quezon City Municipal Trial Court presiding judge in 1998.

He rose to the Court of Appeals as an associate justice on October 2012.