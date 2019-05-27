ELECTION 2019: SPECIAL COVERAGE
Davao del Norte Rep. Pantaleon Alvarez said he would support incoming Davao City Rep. Paolo Duterte if he decides to run for House Speaker.
File
Alvarez willing to give way for Paolo Duterte's House speaker bid
(Philstar.com) - May 27, 2019 - 12:23pm

MANILA, Philippines — Rep. Pantaleon Alvarez (Davao del Norte) would withdraw his speakership bid if presidential son Paolo Duterte will vie for the post.

Alvarez has expressed his intent to return as House Speaker after being ousted from office last year.

The Davao del Norte lawmaker, however, said he would support the president's eldest son if he opts to run for speaker. Paolo has been elected as representative of the first district of Davao City in the House of Representatives.

"Why not? 'Wag natin pagsamahin 'yung kesyo anak siya ng presidente hindi na siya pwede mag-aspire for speakership. In fact, 'pag tumakbo si Congressman Paolo (Duterte) na speaker susuportahan ko," Alvarez told ANC's "Headstart" Monday morning.

Alvarez added he does not see anything wrong if the president's son decides to run for Speaker of the House of Representatives.

"Anong problema kung anak siya ng pangulo? Kung mapaptunayan naman na magiging magaling siya na speaker at may liderato siya, why don't we give him a chance to prove himself," Alvarez said.

House Minority Leader Danilo Suarez, on the other hand, said being the president's son would not be an advantage for Paolo if he seeks the speakership.

For Suarez, it would be a breach of "delicadeza" if the House speakership goes to the younger Duterte. 

"Siguro kung hindi pangulo ang Pangulong Digong, he can be a contender. Pero delicadeza dictates... 'Yung presidente tapos 'yung speaker, anak mo. Sayang," Suarez told ANC's "Early Edition."

For Paolo's sister Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte, the former's possible speakership bid "should best be addressed by our father because he is the president and our patriarch." 

In December 2017, Paolo resigned as Davao City vice mayor after being embroiled in a controversy at the Bureau of Customs for allegedly being involved in a smuggling case.

The younger Duterte also cited a public squabble with his daughter when he announced his resignation. — Patricia Lourdes Viray

DANILO SUAREZ HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES PANTALEON ALVAREZ PAOLO DUTERTE
