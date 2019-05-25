ELECTION 2019: SPECIAL COVERAGE
Philippine Navy
The Philippine Navy is acquiring three more missile-firing multi-purpose attack craft (MPAC) this year in line with its ongoing capability upgrade program.
Philippine Navy/Facebook
Philippine Navy plans to acquire 25-30 more warships — report
(Philstar.com) - May 25, 2019 - 6:03pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Navy is reportedly planning to buy dozens of warships within the next years.

“We have plans to acquire 25 to 30 in the next five to 10 years. (This) includes corvettes, OPVs (offshore patrol vessels), and even submarines,” PN flag officer-in-command Vice Admiral Robert Empedrad was quoted as saying in a report by state-run Philippine News Agency.

“I think there is a need to beef up the PN because we have vast maritime (territories) and we need to protect it,” he added.

The Philippine Navy is also acquiring three more missile-firing multi-purpose attack craft (MPAC) this year in line with its ongoing capability upgrade program.

The three MPACs will be similar to the three locally made fighting craft fitted with the Israeli-made Rafael Advanced Defense Ltd. Spike-ER surface-to-surface missile system that are now operational.

“We are acquiring an additional three missile-capable MPACs. They are expected to be delivered this year. They will also be armed with the Spike-ER missiles,” Empedrad said following the launching of the Navy’s first-ever brand new corvette BRP Jose Rizal at the Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) shipbuilding facility in Ulsan, South Korea the other day.

Empedrad said the builders of the MPACs are the same as of the previous Mark II and III that underwent actual test on its missile capabilities last year in Manila Bay.

The Philippine Navy also plans to acquire two other brand new corvettes to complement the recently decommissioned Pohang Class warship that was donated by the government of South Korea to the Philippines. — with a report from The STAR/Jaime Laude

