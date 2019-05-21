MWSS: Manila Water rebates to be implemented in June

MANILA, Philippines — Manila Water customers affected by low supply that started in March will receive bill rebates starting next month, Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System Regulatory Office announced Tuesday.

In a press briefing, MWSS chief regulator Patrick Ty said all Manila Water customers as of March 31 will receive a minimum rebate of P153.93 (residential) for consumption of 10 cubic meters.

Customers identified as “severely affected” or those who have no water supply for seven consecutive days from March 6 to 31 will get an additional P2,197.94 on top of the rebate for the first 10 cubic meters consumption.

More than 140,000 customers were identified as “severely affected” based on the list of Manila Water.

Rebates can be used to pay for future monthly bills until the amount is used up.

The rebate program is part of the penalty imposed by the MWSS board of trustees to Manila Water for failing to comply with its concession agreement with the government.

Ayala-led Manila Water was ordered to pay P1.13 billion in fines after a massive service interruptions that affected residents in Metro Manila’s east zone. — Gaea Katreena Cabico