ELECTION 2019: SPECIAL COVERAGE
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Lawyer Michael Camangeg, provincial election supervisor, said the special election was conducted in clustered precinct number 18 that includes precinct numbers 0037A, 0037N, 0038A, 0038B and 0038P1 in Barangay Dicamay I with 786 registered voters.
Russell Palma
Comelec conducts special polls in Isabela
Victor Martin (The Philippine Star) - May 21, 2019 - 12:00am

SANTIAGO CITY, Isabela, Philippines — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) yesterday conducted a special election in a village in Jones town here after two vote counting machines (VCMs) and ballots to be used in the area were set on fire last May 14.

Lawyer Michael Camangeg, provincial election supervisor, said the special election was conducted in clustered precinct number 18 that includes precinct numbers 0037A, 0037N, 0038A, 0038B and 0038P1 in Barangay Dicamay I with 786 registered voters.

A total of 502 voters turned up for the special election as of 4:30 p.m. yesterday.

Camangeg said the result of the special election would surely affect the votes of local candidates, particularly the councilors and even party-list representatives.

Reelectionist Mayor Leticia Sebastian, who obtained 12,569 votes against her opponent Lanie Uy with 9,050 votes, had been proclaimed winner by the Comelec together with vice mayor-elect Gaylord Gumpal ahead of the special election because of the margin.

Reports said the VCMs from Barangay Dicamay 1 were being delivered to the municipal hall on board a green dump truck when it was flagged down in Barangay Santa Isabel by at least seven armed suspects last Tuesday at 6:20 a.m.

The armed men allegedly took the truck’s key and ordered the Board of Election Inspectors to unload the VCMs that they torched, together with the other election paraphernalia, before escaping.

Two of the armed suspects identified as Rodel Pascual, 34, and Jayson Leano, 27, both residents of Santa Isabel, were arrested during a police hot pursuit operation in Barangay Diarao, Jones on Wednesday.

Police Lt. Col. Chevalier Iringan, spokesman for the Police Regional Office 2 said cases of robbery, serious illegal detention and violation of the Omnibus Election Code were filed against the two suspects, aside from a separate case of arson filed by the Bureau of Fire Protection.

Iringan said a total of 149 members of the Philippine National Police from the Isabela Police Provincial Office and 317 operatives from the Philippine Army were deployed during the conduct of the special election.

Jones, which has 42 barangays and 30,263 registered voters, is the only town in Cagayan Valley considered an election hotspot due to political rivalry. – With Raymund Catindig

2019 MIDTERM ELECTIONS SPECIAL POLLS IN ISABELA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
K to 12 program not being scrapped, DepEd clarifies
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 8 hours ago
The implementation of the K to 12 program is not being discontinued, the Department of Education stressed Monday amid claims...
Headlines
Cardema 'railroading' party-list process, ex-NYC exec Dingdong Dantes says
By Kristine Joy Patag | 11 hours ago
“I think we all agree that the young people should never—ever—be disenfranchised, especially in governance....
Headlines
JV Ejercito: No bitterness on not entering 'Magic 12'
10 hours ago
Despite the possibility of not returning for a second term in the Senate, Sen. JV Ejercito said he does not feel any bitterness...
Headlines
Comelec preparing in case Duterte attends proclamation
By Rosette Adel | 6 hours ago
The Commission on Elections said it is ready in case President Rodrigo Duterte attends the proclamation of winning candidates...
Headlines
Duterte Youth nominees may face criminal raps, election lawyer says
By Rosette Adel | 10 hours ago
Election lawyer Romulo Macalintal also slammed the Duterte Youth nominees for their “mockery of electoral processe...
Headlines
Latest
2 hours ago
Poll watchdog probing auto poll security issues
By Edu Punay | 2 hours ago
Was the automated election system (AES) used by the Commission on Elections (Comelec) in the midterm polls compromised?
Headlines
2 hours ago
Winning narco pols not yet off the hook — PNP
By Emmanuel Tupas | 2 hours ago
The success in the polls of narco politicians does not mean the government’s case buildup against them will stop, Philippine...
Headlines
2 hours ago
New senators back Sotto leadership
By Paolo Romero | 2 hours ago
Senate President Vicente Sotto III is expected to retain his post despite the entry of new senators in the coming 18th C...
Headlines
2 hours ago
Romualdez bid as speaker gets boost
By Delon Porcalla | 2 hours ago
While it may be too early to discuss the House leadership in the incoming 18th Congress, an administration stalwart yesterday...
Headlines
2 hours ago
Winning senators may be proclaimed tonight
By Sheila Crisostomo | 2 hours ago
As canvassing of votes resumed late last night after another delay, the proclamation of winning senators may take place tonight,...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with