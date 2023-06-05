'So kilig': Miss International 2022 Jasmin Selberg gushes over 'Barbie, Powerpuff Girls' moment with Binibining Pilipinas queens

Binibining Pilipinas 2023 hosts — Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray, Miss Grand International 2016 First Runner-up Nicole Cordoves and Miss Universe 2014 Top 10 MJ Lastimosa — together with Miss International 2022 Jasmin Selberg.

MANILA, Philippines — Trisha Martinez won the Best in Evening Gown award during the coronation night of Binibining Pilipinas 2023. Traditionally, winning in this category would have assured her of a crown. Alas, it wasn’t meant to be for this Laguna lass as she went home empty-handed.

Even so, her performance in this important category cements her place in pageant lore. Martinez wore the bead-embellished “Laguna Blue” gown especially created for her by Louis Pangilinan inspired by the largest fresh water lake in the Philippines — the Laguna Lake.

It wasn’t just the 40 contestants that raised the glamour factor at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The gorgeous and energetic hosts — Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray, Miss Grand International 2016 First Runner-up Nicole Cordoves and Miss Universe 2014 Top 10 MJ Lastimosa — came out in one couture creation after another:

Anthony Ramirez and jewelry by Tiffany and Co., Jaz Cerezo, and Resty LaGare and Bulgari for Catriona Gray

“Once a Binibini, Always a Binibini,” declared the glamorous Gray in her Instagram post, as she shared a reel of her fabulous outfits, styled by Justine Aliman, by Anthony Ramirez and jewelry by Tiffany and Co., Jaz Cerezo, and Resty LaGare and Bulgari.

Just Bonita 8 by Bonita Penaranda for Nicole Cordoves and MJ Lastimosa

“Elegance takes center stage at Binibining Pilipinas 2023 with our custom #JB8 creations featuring @binibiningnicolecordoves in a captivating red gown with jewelry from @lunabydrakedustin, while @mj_lastimosa captivates in a daring pink latex gown and a mesmerizing blue hooded dress.

“Witness the perfect fusion of style and grace as these remarkable women bring our designs to life, leaving an indelible mark on the Binibini Stage,” posted Bonita Penaranda of Just Bonita 8.

Not to be outdone, some of the Binibini alumni served alluring looks as they gave out special awards to the newest members of their sisterhood:

Mara Chua for Binibining Pilipinas International 2022 Nicole Borromeo

For her turnover look, Binibining Pilipinas International 2022 Nicole Borromeo passed her crown wearing the signature draped corset dress in luscious teal by Mara Chua.

Kannah Besino-Simbulan for Binibining Pilipinas Globe 2019 Leren Mae Bautista

The Laguna councilor wore a divine and immaculate terno by Kannah Besino-Simbulan, as she gave the Best in Gown award to Trisha Martinez of Laguna.

Rich Sabinian for Miss Universe Philippines 2019 Gazini Ganados

The Cebuana beauty wore a sheer nude number by Rich Sabinian, styled by Vhee Co., as she handed out the Best in Swimsuit award to Anna Valencia Lakrini of Bataan.

Rich Sabinian for Binibining Pilipinas InterContinental 2019 Emma Mary Tiglao

The news anchor of Mata ng Angila on Net 2 smoldered in a nude embellished bodysuit by Rich Sabinian, also styled by Vhee Co, when she Binibini Friendship Mary Chiles Balana of Hermosa, Bataan. “We are all stars but we must learn how to shine,” she posted on her socials.

Ehraan Montoya for Maureen Montagne

The Miss Globe 2021 gushed on her Instagram: “A @bbpilipinasofficial night to remember, wearing @ehrranmontoya and @christophermunar Congratulations to our new set of queens #onceabinibinialwaysabinibini

“PS- it was lovely being reunited with my @themissglobe 2021 sister and batch mate @jasminselberg So proud of you queen!”

Her designer also showed his appreciation: “The stunning @maureenmontagne, Miss Globe 2021 attended the Binibining Pilipinas 2023 Coronation night wearing custom #EHRRANMONTOYA

“A structured black serpentine gown with slit, attached with series of asymmetric fabric manipulations in Dupioni silk, combined with electric pleated inserts.

“Always a pleasure to dress the face of #AtelierMontoya. Paired with accessories by Christopher E Munar.”

Just like Trisha Martinez, the Estonian-German model-starlet Jasmin Selberg wore a lovely Louis Pangilinan piece.

"Barbie and the Power Puff Girls. Meeting you ladies literally meant so much to me," Jasmin Selberg said of the pageant's hosts, who she said, were her inspirations for winning Miss Interntional 2022. "I’ve looked up to each one of you while I was training for beauty pageants during the past three years. Feeling so kilig!"

