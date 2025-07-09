X-Ray Technologists Special Professional Licensure Examination

MANILA, Philippines — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 0 out of 1 passed in the X-Ray Technologists Special Professional Licensure Examination given by the Board of Radiologic Technology in: Abu Dhabi and Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Al-Khobar, Jeddah and Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; Doha, Qatar; Manama, Bahrain; Salmiya, Kuwait; Singapore and Taipei, Taiwan last June 2025.

Roll of Successful Examinees in the X-Ray Technologists Special Professional Licensure Examination held on June 6 and 7, 2025 released on July 9, 2025

( NO ONE PASSED )