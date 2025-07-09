^

Exam Results

Radiologic Technologists Special Professional Licensure Examination

The Philippine Star
July 9, 2025 | 8:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 3 out of 38 passed the Radiologic Technologists Special Professional Licensure Examination given by the Board of Radiologic Technology in: Abu Dhabi and Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Al-Khobar, Jeddah and Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; Doha, Qatar; Manama, Bahrain; Salmiya, Kuwait; Singapore and Taipei, Taiwan last June 2025.

Roll of Successful Examinees in the Radiologic Technologists Special Professional Licensure Examination held on June 6 and 7, 2025 released on July 9, 2025

1        CLAVER, RONMAR GANAYO

2        DORICO, JOSEPH NUER

3        LATIP, NASHRAN SARAIL

EXAM RESULTS
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest

Geodetic Engineers Special Professional Licensure Examination

1 day ago
The Professional Regulation Commission announces that 2 out of 7 passed the Geodetic Engineers Special Professional Licensure Examination given by the Board of Geodetic Engineering in: Abu Dhabi, United Arab...
1 day ago
Exam Results
fbtw
Free in the Spirit
1 day ago

Free in the Spirit

1 day ago
They were unschooled, ordinary men, . . . and they took note that these men had been with Jesus. — Acts 4:13
Exam Results
fbtw

Lotto results for July 7, 2025

1 day ago
<p>EZ2/LVM - 21 3</p> <p>SUERTRES - 2 9 1</p> <p>4D LOTTO - 1 7 8 4</p> <p>6/45 Mega Lotto - 38 1 6 7 42 12</p> <p>P8,910,000.00</p> <p>Grand...
1 day ago
Exam Results
fbtw

Special Professional Licensure Examination for Social Workers

2 days ago
The Professional Regulation Commission announces that 1 out of 1 passed the Special Professional Licensure Examination for Social Workers given by the Board for Social Workers in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates...
2 days ago
Exam Results
fbtw
Chocolate Snowflakes
2 days ago

Chocolate Snowflakes

2 days ago
Moses said to them, “It is the bread the Lord has given you to eat.” — Exodus 16:15
Exam Results
fbtw

Lotto results for July 6, 2025

2 days ago
<p>EZ2 - 17 8</p> <p>SUERTRES - 9 6 9</p> <p>6/49 Lotto - 23 13 30 28 9 36</p> <p>P15,840,000.00</p> <p>6/58 Ultra Lotto - 23 35 4 14 15 16</...
2 days ago
Exam Results
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with