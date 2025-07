Chemical Technicians Special Professional Licensure Examination

MANILA, Philippines — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 2 out of 2 passed the Chemical Technicians Special Professional Licensure Examination given by the Board of Chemistry in Dubai, United Arab Emirates and Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia last June 2025.

Roll of Successful Examinees in the Chemical Technicians Special Professional Licensure Examination held on June 8, 2025 released on July 9, 2025

1 ARBOIS, JESAN AUDITOR

2 COSMIANO, EDWARD SANDAGA