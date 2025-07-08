^

Exam Results

Geodetic Engineers Special Professional Licensure Examination

The Philippine Star
July 8, 2025 | 7:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 2 out of 7 passed the Geodetic Engineers Special Professional Licensure Examination given by the Board of Geodetic Engineering in: Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; Doha, Qatar; Jeddah and Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; and Singapore last June 2025.

Roll of Successful Examinees in the Geodetic Engineers Special Professional Licensure Examination held on June 6 and 7, 2025 released on July 8, 2025

1        GOROM, RODERICK  DE LA CRUZ

2        MOLINA, CARL MARX  GREGORIO

