Geodetic Engineers Special Professional Licensure Examination

MANILA, Philippines — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 2 out of 7 passed the Geodetic Engineers Special Professional Licensure Examination given by the Board of Geodetic Engineering in: Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; Doha, Qatar; Jeddah and Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; and Singapore last June 2025.

Roll of Successful Examinees in the Geodetic Engineers Special Professional Licensure Examination held on June 6 and 7, 2025 released on July 8, 2025

1 GOROM, RODERICK DE LA CRUZ

2 MOLINA, CARL MARX GREGORIO