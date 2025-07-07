^

Exam Results

Special Professional Licensure Examination for Social Workers

The Philippine Star
July 7, 2025 | 5:30pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 1 out of 1 passed the Special Professional Licensure Examination for Social Workers given by the Board for Social Workers in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates last June 2025.

Successful Examinee in the Special Professional Licensure Examination for Social Workers held on June 6, 2025 and ff. days released on July 7, 2025

1        GALANG, JULIUS EDIEL  CRUZ

