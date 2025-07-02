Aeronautical Engineers Special Professional Licensure Exam

MANILA, Philippines — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 4 out of 13 passed the Aeronautical Engineers Special Professional Licensure Examination given by the Board of Aeronautical Engineering in: Abu Dhabi and Dubai, United Arab Emirates; and Taipei, Taiwan last June 2025.

Roll of Successful Examinees in the Aeronautical Engineers Special Professional Licensure Examination held on June 6, 2025 & ff. days released on July 2, 2025.

1 ALVIAR, FRANZEN JAN SANARES

2 BALOSO, CHRISTIAN KELLY PRADO

3 LUGTU, DARYL PORTIA DOMINGO

4 SANTILLAN, IAN LONGALONG