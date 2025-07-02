^

Exam Results

Aeronautical Engineers Special Professional Licensure Exam

The Philippine Star
July 2, 2025 | 8:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 4 out of 13 passed the Aeronautical Engineers Special Professional Licensure Examination given by the Board of Aeronautical Engineering in: Abu Dhabi and Dubai, United Arab Emirates; and Taipei, Taiwan last June 2025.

Roll of Successful Examinees in the Aeronautical Engineers Special Professional Licensure Examination held on June 6, 2025 & ff. days released on July 2, 2025.

 

1        ALVIAR, FRANZEN JAN  SANARES

2        BALOSO, CHRISTIAN KELLY  PRADO

3        LUGTU, DARYL PORTIA  DOMINGO

4        SANTILLAN, IAN  LONGALONG

 

EXAM RESULT
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest

Registered Electrical Engineers Special Professional Licensure Examination

1 day ago
The Professional Regulation Commission announces that 28 out of 103 passed the Registered Electrical Engineers Special Professional Licensure Examination given by the Board of Electrical Engineering in: Abu Dhabi...
1 day ago
Exam Results
fbtw

Technical Evaluation for the Upgrading as Professional Electrical Engineers

1 day ago
The Professional Regulation Commission announces that 5 passed the Technical Evaluation for the Upgrading as Professional Electrical Engineers given by the Board of Electrical Engineering in N. C. R. this June...
1 day ago
Exam Results
fbtw

Special Professional Licensure Examination for Professional Teachers — Secondary

5 days ago
The Professional Regulation Commission and the Board for Professional Teachers (BPT) announces that 399 secondary teachers out of 597 examinees (66.83%) successfully passed the Special Professional Licensure...
5 days ago
Exam Results
fbtw

Special Professional Licensure Examination for Professional Teachers – Elementary

5 days ago
The Professional Regulation Commission and the Board for Professional Teachers (BPT) announces that 181 elementary teachers out of 325 examinees (55.69%) successfully passed the Special Professional Licensure...
5 days ago
Exam Results
fbtw

Electronics Engineers Special Professional Licensure Examination

6 days ago
The Professional Regulation Commission announces that 14 out of 59 passed the Electronics Engineers Special Professional Licensure Examination given by the Board of Electronics Engineering in: Abu Dhabi and...
6 days ago
Exam Results
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with