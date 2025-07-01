Real Estate Appraisers Special Professional Licensure Examination

MANILA, Philippines — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 4 out of 4 passed the Real Estate Appraisers Special Professional Licensure Examination given by the Board of Real Estate Service in: Doha, Qatar; Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; and Singapore last June 2025.

Roll of Successful Examinees in the Real Estate Appraisers Special Professional Licensure Examination held on June 8, 2025 released on July 1, 2025

1 ELEGUIR, BENSUARDO JR CALONIA

2 GALAMAY, VANESSA VALDEZ

3 SOLICAR, MEZAHAB GODINEZ

4 VILLONES, CHARLOTTE LUDOVICE