Exam Results

Real Estate Appraisers Special Professional Licensure Examination

The Philippine Star
July 1, 2025 | 5:30pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 4 out of 4 passed the Real Estate Appraisers Special Professional Licensure Examination given by the Board of Real Estate Service in: Doha, Qatar; Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; and Singapore last June 2025.

Roll of Successful Examinees in the Real Estate Appraisers Special Professional Licensure Examination held on June 8, 2025 released on July 1, 2025

1        ELEGUIR, BENSUARDO JR  CALONIA

2        GALAMAY, VANESSA  VALDEZ

3        SOLICAR, MEZAHAB  GODINEZ

4        VILLONES, CHARLOTTE  LUDOVICE

