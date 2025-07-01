Real Estate Brokers Special Professional Licensure Examination

MANILA, Philippines — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 6 out of 6 passed the Real Estate Brokers Special Professional Licensure Examination given by the Board of Real Estate Service in: Abu Dhabi and Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Al-Khobar and Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; and Singapore last June 2025.

Roll of Successful Examinees in the Real Estate Brokers Special Professional Licensure Examination held on June 8, 2025 released on July 1, 2025

1 ABELLERA, MARK ANDREW MADULID

2 DIZON, BERNARDITO DIAZ

3 MACABIOG, FLORDELINA SADANGSAL

4 ORMILLA, REBECCA ORTIZ

5 PADIERNOS, MARITES SOLIMAN

6 SERRANO, CHARMAINE CAMPOSANO