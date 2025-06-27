^

Exam Results

Special Professional Licensure Examination for Professional Teachers — Secondary

The Philippine Star
June 27, 2025 | 8:30pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) and the Board for Professional Teachers (BPT) announces that 399 secondary teachers out of 597 examinees (66.83%) successfully passed the Special Professional Licensure Examination for Professional Teachers given this June 8, 2025 in: Abu Dhabi and Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Al-Khobar, Jeddah and Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; Doha, Qatar; Manama, Bahrain; Salmiya, Kuwait; Singapore; and Taipei, Taiwan.

Roll of Successful Examinees in the S. P. L. E. for Professional Teachers – Secondary held on June 8, 2025 released on June 27, 2025

EXAM RESULTS
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest

Mechanical Engineers Special Professional Licensure Examinations

10 days ago
The Professional Regulation Commission announces that 20 out of 74 passed the Mechanical Engineers Special Professional Licensure Examination given by the Board of Mechanical Engineering in: Abu Dhabi and Dubai,...
10 days ago
Exam Results
fbtw

Certified Plant Mechanics Special Professional Licensure Examinations

10 days ago
The Professional Regulation Commission announces that none passed the Certified Plant Mechanics Special Professional Licensure Examination given by the Board of Mechanical Engineering in: Abu Dhabi and Dubai, United...
10 days ago
Exam Results
fbtw

Pharmacists Special Professional Licensure Examination

11 days ago
The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 1 out of 5 passed the Pharmacists Special Professional Licensure Examination given by the Board of Pharmacy in: Abu Dhabi and Dubai, United Arab Emirates;...
11 days ago
Exam Results
fbtw

Special Professional Licensure Examination for Midwives

11 days ago
The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 25 out of 63 passed the Special Professional Licensure Examination for Midwives given by the Board of Midwifery in: Abu Dhabi and Dubai, United Arab Emirates;...
11 days ago
Exam Results
fbtw

Licensure Examination for Dentists

June 11, 2025 - 8:00pm
The Professional Regulation Commission announces that 764 out of 969 passed the Licensure Examination for Dentists given by the Board of Dentistry in N. C. R., Baguio, Cebu and Davao last May 2025.
June 11, 2025 - 8:00pm
Exam Results
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with