Special Professional Licensure Examination for Professional Teachers — Secondary

MANILA, Philippines — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) and the Board for Professional Teachers (BPT) announces that 399 secondary teachers out of 597 examinees (66.83%) successfully passed the Special Professional Licensure Examination for Professional Teachers given this June 8, 2025 in: Abu Dhabi and Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Al-Khobar, Jeddah and Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; Doha, Qatar; Manama, Bahrain; Salmiya, Kuwait; Singapore; and Taipei, Taiwan.

Roll of Successful Examinees in the S. P. L. E. for Professional Teachers – Secondary held on June 8, 2025 released on June 27, 2025