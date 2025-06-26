Psychometricians Special Professional Licensure Examination

MANILA, Philippines — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 14 out of 27 passed the Psychometricians Special Professional Licensure Examination given by the Board of Psychology in: Abu Dhabi and Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Al-Khobar,

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; Doha, Qatar; Manama, Bahrain; Salmiya, Kuwait; Singapore; and Taipei, Taiwan this June 2025.

Roll of Successful Examinees in the Psychometricians Special Professional Licensure Examination held on June 6 & 7, 2025 released on June 25, 2025,

1 AGUILAR, FELIZSHA JANINE SINCO

2 CINENSE, JOANNA ROSS ALMODOVAR

3 GARCIA, RUTH PATRICIA GABRIELLE

4 GESITE, JOED JIMENEZ

5 GOTANGOGAN, ANGEL RUIDERA

6 GUEVARRA, JERRAH PASAMON

7 LANSANGAN, LEYLA JOY DAYRIT

8 MASAGCA, RANDY BORJA

9 OCAMPO, MELODY DE CASTRO

10 OCTAVIANO, VENISSE SHAINE CARA

11 QUITOLES, JHETBOY MIRANDA

12 SACOPON, GWEN DOCTO

13 UMBAO, SARAH KAY WAJE

14 VILLARICO, LENNIELOU MENDOZA