Psychometricians Special Professional Licensure Examination
MANILA, Philippines — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 14 out of 27 passed the Psychometricians Special Professional Licensure Examination given by the Board of Psychology in: Abu Dhabi and Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Al-Khobar,
Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; Doha, Qatar; Manama, Bahrain; Salmiya, Kuwait; Singapore; and Taipei, Taiwan this June 2025.
Roll of Successful Examinees in the Psychometricians Special Professional Licensure Examination held on June 6 & 7, 2025 released on June 25, 2025,
1 AGUILAR, FELIZSHA JANINE SINCO
2 CINENSE, JOANNA ROSS ALMODOVAR
3 GARCIA, RUTH PATRICIA GABRIELLE
4 GESITE, JOED JIMENEZ
5 GOTANGOGAN, ANGEL RUIDERA
6 GUEVARRA, JERRAH PASAMON
7 LANSANGAN, LEYLA JOY DAYRIT
8 MASAGCA, RANDY BORJA
9 OCAMPO, MELODY DE CASTRO
10 OCTAVIANO, VENISSE SHAINE CARA
11 QUITOLES, JHETBOY MIRANDA
12 SACOPON, GWEN DOCTO
13 UMBAO, SARAH KAY WAJE
14 VILLARICO, LENNIELOU MENDOZA
