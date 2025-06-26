^

Exam Results

Psychometricians Special Professional Licensure Examination

The Philippine Star
June 26, 2025 | 7:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 14 out of 27 passed the Psychometricians Special Professional Licensure Examination given by the Board of Psychology in: Abu Dhabi and Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Al-Khobar,
Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; Doha, Qatar; Manama, Bahrain; Salmiya, Kuwait; Singapore; and Taipei, Taiwan this June 2025.

Roll of Successful Examinees in the Psychometricians Special Professional Licensure Examination held on June 6 & 7, 2025 released on June 25, 2025,

 

1        AGUILAR, FELIZSHA JANINE  SINCO

2        CINENSE, JOANNA ROSS  ALMODOVAR

3        GARCIA, RUTH PATRICIA GABRIELLE

4        GESITE, JOED  JIMENEZ

5        GOTANGOGAN, ANGEL  RUIDERA

6        GUEVARRA, JERRAH  PASAMON

7        LANSANGAN, LEYLA JOY  DAYRIT

8        MASAGCA, RANDY  BORJA

9        OCAMPO, MELODY  DE CASTRO

10        OCTAVIANO, VENISSE SHAINE  CARA

11        QUITOLES, JHETBOY  MIRANDA

12        SACOPON, GWEN  DOCTO

13        UMBAO, SARAH KAY  WAJE

14        VILLARICO, LENNIELOU  MENDOZA

EXAM RESULT
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest

Technical Evaluation for the Upgrading as Professional Electronics Engineers

7 days ago
The Professional Regulation Commission announces that 57 passed the technical evaluation for the upgrading as Professional Electronics Engineers given by the Board of Electronics Engineering in N. C. R. last...
7 days ago
Exam Results
fbtw

Mechanical Engineers Special Professional Licensure Examinations

9 days ago
The Professional Regulation Commission announces that 20 out of 74 passed the Mechanical Engineers Special Professional Licensure Examination given by the Board of Mechanical Engineering in: Abu Dhabi and Dubai,...
9 days ago
Exam Results
fbtw

Certified Plant Mechanics Special Professional Licensure Examinations

9 days ago
The Professional Regulation Commission announces that none passed the Certified Plant Mechanics Special Professional Licensure Examination given by the Board of Mechanical Engineering in: Abu Dhabi and Dubai, United...
9 days ago
Exam Results
fbtw

Pharmacists Special Professional Licensure Examination

10 days ago
The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 1 out of 5 passed the Pharmacists Special Professional Licensure Examination given by the Board of Pharmacy in: Abu Dhabi and Dubai, United Arab Emirates;...
10 days ago
Exam Results
fbtw

Special Professional Licensure Examination for Midwives

10 days ago
The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 25 out of 63 passed the Special Professional Licensure Examination for Midwives given by the Board of Midwifery in: Abu Dhabi and Dubai, United Arab Emirates;...
10 days ago
Exam Results
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with