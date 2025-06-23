Medical Technologists Special Professional Licensure Examination

MANILA, Philippines — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that none passed the Medical Technologists Special Professional Licensure Examination given by the Board of Medical Technology in: Abu Dhabi and Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Jeddah and Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; Doha, Qatar and Singapore this June 2025.

Roll of Successful Examinees in the Medical Technologists Special Professional Licensure Examination held on June 6 and 7, 2025 released on June 23, 2025

NO ONE PASSED