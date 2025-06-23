^

Exam Results

Medical Technologists Special Professional Licensure Examination

The Philippine Star
June 23, 2025 | 5:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that none passed the Medical Technologists Special Professional Licensure Examination given by the Board of Medical Technology in: Abu Dhabi and Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Jeddah and Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; Doha, Qatar and Singapore this June 2025.

Roll of Successful Examinees in the Medical Technologists Special Professional Licensure Examination held on June 6 and 7, 2025 released on June 23, 2025

NO ONE PASSED

Pharmacists Special Professional Licensure Examination

6 days ago
The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 1 out of 5 passed the Pharmacists Special Professional Licensure Examination given by the Board of Pharmacy in: Abu Dhabi and Dubai, United Arab Emirates;...
6 days ago
Exam Results
Special Professional Licensure Examination for Midwives

6 days ago
The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 25 out of 63 passed the Special Professional Licensure Examination for Midwives given by the Board of Midwifery in: Abu Dhabi and Dubai, United Arab Emirates;...
6 days ago
Exam Results
Licensure Examination for Dentists

11 days ago
The Professional Regulation Commission announces that 764 out of 969 passed the Licensure Examination for Dentists given by the Board of Dentistry in N. C. R., Baguio, Cebu and Davao last May 2025.
11 days ago
Exam Results
Physical Therapists Licensure Examination

13 days ago
The Professional Regulation Commission announces that 416 out of 630 passed the Physical Therapists Licensure Examination given by the Board of Physical and Occupational Therapy in N. C. R., Baguio, Cebu, Davao,...
13 days ago
Exam Results
Occupational Therapists Licensure Examination

June 4, 2025 - 4:00pm
The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 101 out of 239 passed the Occupational Therapists Licensure Examination given by the Interim Board of Occupational Therapy in N. C. R., Cebu and Davao this...
June 4, 2025 - 4:00pm
Exam Results
Licensure Examination For Certified Public Accountants

June 4, 2025 - 4:00pm
The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 3,156 out of 9,533 passed the Licensure Examination for Certified Public Accountants given by the Board of Accountancy in N. C. R., Baguio, Butuan, Cagayan...
June 4, 2025 - 4:00pm
Exam Results
