Physical Therapists Special Professional Licensure Examination

MANILA, Philippines — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 5 out of 20 passed the Physical Therapists Special Professional Licensure Examination given by the Board of Physical and Occupational Therapy in: Abu Dhabi and Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Doha, Qatar; Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; Manama, Bahrain; Salmiya, Kuwait; and Singapore this June 2025.

Roll of Successful Examinees in the Physical Therapists Special Professional Licensure Examination held on June 6 and 7, 2025 released on June 19, 2025

1 AL HASSAN, SHADI PRIMERO

2 ANTIGUA, MARY ANN ARCHIVIDO

3 BALASABAS, GIGI HERRERO

4 ERPILUA, RODELIZA TORRES

5 MALIMBAN, VON JOEM BIDBID