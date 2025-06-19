^

Exam Results

Physical Therapists Special Professional Licensure Examination

The Philippine Star
June 19, 2025 | 7:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 5 out of 20 passed the Physical Therapists Special Professional Licensure Examination given by the Board of Physical and Occupational Therapy in: Abu Dhabi and Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Doha, Qatar; Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; Manama, Bahrain; Salmiya, Kuwait;  and Singapore this June 2025.

Roll of Successful Examinees in the Physical Therapists Special Professional Licensure Examination held on June 6 and 7, 2025 released on June 19, 2025

1        AL HASSAN, SHADI PRIMERO

2        ANTIGUA, MARY ANN ARCHIVIDO

3        BALASABAS, GIGI HERRERO

4        ERPILUA, RODELIZA TORRES

5        MALIMBAN, VON JOEM BIDBID

EXAM RESULTS
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest

Physical Therapists Licensure Examination

9 days ago
The Professional Regulation Commission announces that 416 out of 630 passed the Physical Therapists Licensure Examination given by the Board of Physical and Occupational Therapy in N. C. R., Baguio, Cebu, Davao,...
9 days ago
Exam Results
fbtw

Occupational Therapists Licensure Examination

June 4, 2025 - 4:00pm
The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 101 out of 239 passed the Occupational Therapists Licensure Examination given by the Interim Board of Occupational Therapy in N. C. R., Cebu and Davao this...
June 4, 2025 - 4:00pm
Exam Results
fbtw

Licensure Examination For Certified Public Accountants

June 4, 2025 - 4:00pm
The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 3,156 out of 9,533 passed the Licensure Examination for Certified Public Accountants given by the Board of Accountancy in N. C. R., Baguio, Butuan, Cagayan...
June 4, 2025 - 4:00pm
Exam Results
fbtw

Dental Hygienists Computer-Based Licensure Examination

June 2, 2025 - 4:00pm
The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 61 out of 73 passed the Dental Hygienists Computer-Based Licensure Examination given by the Board of Dentistry in N. C. R. last May 2025.
June 2, 2025 - 4:00pm
Exam Results
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with