Technical Evaluation for the Upgrading as Professional Electronics Engineers

MANILA, Philippines — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 57 passed the technical evaluation for the upgrading as Professional Electronics Engineers given by the Board of Electronics Engineering in N. C. R. last April and May 2025.

Successful Examinees who passed the Technical Evaluation for the Upgrading as Professional Electronics Engineers held in April and May 2025 released on June 19, 2025