Certified Plant Mechanics Special Professional Licensure Examinations
June 17, 2025 | 8:00pm
MANILA, Philippines — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that none passed the Certified Plant Mechanics Special Professional Licensure Examination given by the Board of Mechanical Engineering in: Abu Dhabi and Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Al-Khobar, Jeddah and Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; Doha, Qatar; Manama, Bahrain; Salmiya, Kuwait; Singapore; and Taipei, Taiwan this June 2025.
