Pharmacists Special Professional Licensure Examination
June 16, 2025 | 6:00pm
MANILA, Philippines — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 1 out of 5 passed the Pharmacists Special Professional Licensure Examination given by the Board of Pharmacy in: Abu Dhabi and Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Taipei, Taiwan this June 2025.
Successful Examinee in the Pharmacists Special Professional Licensure Examination held on June 6 and 7, 2025 released on June 16, 2025.
1 IBRAHIM, ZAINAB CALZITA
