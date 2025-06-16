^

Exam Results

Pharmacists Special Professional Licensure Examination

The Philippine Star
June 16, 2025 | 6:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 1 out of 5 passed the Pharmacists Special Professional Licensure Examination given by the Board of Pharmacy in: Abu Dhabi and Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Taipei, Taiwan this June 2025.

Successful Examinee in the Pharmacists Special Professional Licensure Examination held on June 6 and 7, 2025 released on June 16, 2025.

 

1        IBRAHIM, ZAINAB  CALZITA

Dental Hygienists Computer-Based Licensure Examination

14 days ago
The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 61 out of 73 passed the Dental Hygienists Computer-Based Licensure Examination given by the Board of Dentistry in N. C. R. last May 2025.
14 days ago
Exam Results
fbtw

Chemical Engineers Computer-Based Licensure Examination

May 23, 2025 - 11:45pm
The Professional Regulation Commission announces that 602 out of 799 passed the Chemical Engineers Computer-Based Licensure Examination given by the Board of Chemical Engineering in N. C. R., Baguio, Cagayan...
May 23, 2025 - 11:45pm
Exam Results
fbtw

Licensure Examination for Professional Teachers - Secondary

May 23, 2025 - 11:00pm
The Professional Regulation Commission and the Board for Professional Teachers (BPT) announces that 38,747 secondary teachers out of 62,225 examinees (62.27%) successfully passed the Licensure Examination for...
May 23, 2025 - 11:00pm
Exam Results
fbtw

Licensure Examination for Professional Teachers – Elementary

May 23, 2025 - 11:00pm
The Professional Regulation Commission and the Board for Professional Teachers (BPT) announces that 16,282 elementary teachers out of 34,810 examinees (46.77%) successfully passed the Licensure Examination for Professional...
May 23, 2025 - 11:00pm
Exam Results
fbtw

Speech-Language Pathologists Computer-Based Licensure Examination

May 19, 2025 - 10:00pm
The Professional Regulation Commission announces that 10 out of 14 passed the Speech-Language Pathologists Computer-Based Licensure Examination given by the Board of Speech-Language Pathology in N. C. R. this...
May 19, 2025 - 10:00pm
Exam Results
fbtw
