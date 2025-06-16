Pharmacists Special Professional Licensure Examination

MANILA, Philippines — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 1 out of 5 passed the Pharmacists Special Professional Licensure Examination given by the Board of Pharmacy in: Abu Dhabi and Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Taipei, Taiwan this June 2025.

Successful Examinee in the Pharmacists Special Professional Licensure Examination held on June 6 and 7, 2025 released on June 16, 2025.

1 IBRAHIM, ZAINAB CALZITA