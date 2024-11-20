^

Exam Results

Licensure Examination for Midwives

The Philippine Star
November 20, 2024 | 7:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 3,997 out of 5,398 passed the Licensure Examination for Midwives given by the Board of Midwifery in
N. C. R., Baguio, Butuan, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Koronadal, Legazpi, Lucena, Pagadian, Pampanga, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao and Zamboanga this November 2024.

Roll of Successful Examinees in the Licensure Examination for Midwives held on November 15 and 16, 2024 released on November 20, 2024

