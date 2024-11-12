^

Exam Results

Nutritionist-Dietitians Licensure Examination

The Philippine Star
November 12, 2024 | 6:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 843 out of 1,209 passed the Nutritionist-Dietitians Licensure Examination given by the Board of Nutrition and Dietetics in N. C. R., Baguio, Cebu, Davao, Legazpi, Lucena, Rosales and Zamboanga this November 2024.

Roll of Successful Examinees in the Nutritionist-Dietitians Licensure Examination held on November 6 and 7, 2024 released on November 12, 2024

EXAM RESULTS
