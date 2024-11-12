Nutritionist-Dietitians Licensure Examination

MANILA, Philippines — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 843 out of 1,209 passed the Nutritionist-Dietitians Licensure Examination given by the Board of Nutrition and Dietetics in N. C. R., Baguio, Cebu, Davao, Legazpi, Lucena, Rosales and Zamboanga this November 2024.

Roll of Successful Examinees in the Nutritionist-Dietitians Licensure Examination held on November 6 and 7, 2024 released on November 12, 2024