Pharmacists Licensure Examination

MANILA, Philippines — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 2,905 out of 3,778 passed the Pharmacists Licensure Examination given by the Board of Pharmacy in N. C. R., Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Koronadal, Legazpi, Lucena, Pagadian, Pampanga, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao and Zamboanga this November 2024.

Roll of Successful Examinees in the Pharmacists Licensure Examination held on November 4 and 5, 2024 released on November 8, 2024.