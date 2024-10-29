Electronics Technicians Licensure Examination

MANILA, Philippines — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 1,126 out of 1,591 passed the Electronics Technicians Licensure Examination given by the Board of Electronics Engineering in N. C. R., Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legazpi, Lucena, Pampanga, Rosales, Tuguegarao and Zamboanga this October 2024.

Roll of Successful Examinees in the Electronics Technicians Licensure Examination held on October 21, 2024 released on October 29, 2024