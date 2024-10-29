Electronics Engineers Licensure Examination

MANILA, Philippines — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 999 out of 2,172 passed the Electronics Engineers Licensure Examination given by the Board of Electronics Engineering in N. C. R., Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legazpi, Lucena, Pampanga, Rosales, Tuguegarao and Zamboanga this October 2024.

Roll of Successful Examinees in the Electronics Engineers Licensure Examination held on October 19 and 20, 2024 released on October 29, 2024