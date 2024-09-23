Licensure Examination for Social Workers

MANILA, Philippines — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 4,587 out of 7,113 passed the Licensure Examination for Social Workers given by the Board for Social Workers in N. C. R., Baguio, Cebu and Davao this September 2024.

Roll of Successful Examinees in the Licensure Examination for Social Workers held on September 16, 2024 and ff. days released on September 23, 2024.