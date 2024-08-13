^

Exam Results

Medical Technologists Licensure Examination

The Philippine Star
August 13, 2024 | 6:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 3,872 out of 5,574 passed the Medical Technologists Licensure Examination given by the Board of Medical Technology in N. C. R., Baguio, Cebu and Davao this August 2024.

Roll of Successful Examinees in the Medical Technologists Licensure Examination held on August 6 and 7, 2024 released on August 13, 2024.

 

