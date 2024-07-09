^

Exam Results

X-Ray Technologists Special Professional Licensure Examinations

The Philippine Star
July 9, 2024 | 6:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces no one passed out of the 10 examinees in X-Ray Technologists Special Professional Licensure Examination given by the Board of Radiologic Technology in: Abu Dhabi and Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Al Ahmadi, Kuwait; Al-Khobar, Jeddah and Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; Doha, Qatar; and Manama, Bahrain last June 2024.

Roll of Successful Examinees in the X-Ray Technologists Special Professional Licensure Examination held on June 16 and 17, 2024 released on July 9, 2024.

(NO ONE PASSED)

