Radiologic Technologists Special Professional Licensure Examinations

MANILA, Philippines — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 3 out of 41 passed the Radiologic Technologists Special Professional Licensure Examination given by the Board of Radiologic Technology in: Abu Dhabi and Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Al Ahmadi, Kuwait; Al-Khobar, Jeddah and Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; Doha, Qatar; and Manama, Bahrain last June 2024.

Roll of Successful Examinees in the Radiologic Technologists Special Professional Licensure Examination held on June 16 and 17, 2024 released on July 9, 2024.

1 BALDOZ, KAEZHI NICOLE YSAIS

2 TAN, SARAH MUSA

3 TENGCO, MICAH ANGELI LAMPA