^

Exam Results

Radiologic Technologists Special Professional Licensure Examinations

The Philippine Star
July 9, 2024 | 6:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 3 out of 41 passed the Radiologic Technologists Special Professional Licensure Examination given by the Board of Radiologic Technology in: Abu Dhabi and Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Al Ahmadi, Kuwait; Al-Khobar, Jeddah and Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; Doha, Qatar; and Manama, Bahrain last June 2024.

Roll of Successful Examinees in the Radiologic Technologists Special Professional Licensure Examination held on June 16 and 17, 2024 released on July 9, 2024.

 

1        BALDOZ, KAEZHI NICOLE YSAIS

2        TAN, SARAH MUSA

3        TENGCO, MICAH ANGELI LAMPA

vuukle comment

EXAM RESULT
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest

Special Professional Licensure Examination for C. P. A.

5 days ago
The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 4 out of 56 passed in the Special Professional Licensure Examination for Certified Public Accountants given by the Board of Accountancy in: Abu Dhabi and...
5 days ago
Exam Results
fbtw

Mechanical Engineers Special Professional Licensure Examinations

6 days ago
The Professional Regulation Commission announces that 19 out of 100 passed the Mechanical Engineers Special Professional Licensure Examination given by the Board of Mechanical Engineering in: Abu Dhabi and Dubai,...
6 days ago
Exam Results
fbtw

Certified Plant Mechanics Special Professional Licensure Examinations

6 days ago
The Professional Regulation Commission announces that 1 out of 2 passed the Certified Plant Mechanics Special Professional Licensure Examination given by the Board of Mechanical Engineering in: Abu Dhabi and Dubai,...
6 days ago
Exam Results
fbtw

Chemical Engineers Special Professional Licensure Examination

7 days ago
The Professional Regulation Commission announces that 5 out of 19 passed the Chemical Engineers Special Professional Licensure Examination given by the Board of Chemical Engineering in: Abu Dhabi and Dubai, United...
7 days ago
Exam Results
fbtw

Licensure Examination For Dentists

8 days ago
The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 673 out of 1,207 passed the Licensure Examination for Dentists given by the Board of Dentistry in N. C. R., Baguio and Cebu last June 2024. Roll of Successful...
8 days ago
Exam Results
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with