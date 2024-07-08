^

Exam Results

Special Professional Licensure Examination For Social Workers

The Philippine Star
July 8, 2024 | 6:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that no one passed out of the 2 examinees in the Special Professional Licensure Examination for Social Workers given by the Board for Social Workers in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates and Singapore last June 2024.

Special Professional Licensure Examination For Social Workers held on June 16, 2024 and FF. days released on July 8, 2024

(NO ONE PASSED)

