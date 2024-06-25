Geodetic Engineers Special Professional Licensure Examination

MANILA, Philippines — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 1 out of 7 passed the Geodetic Engineers Special Professional Licensure Examination given by the Board of Geodetic Engineering in Doha, Qatar; Jeddah and Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia this June 2024.

Successful Examinee in the Geodetic Engineers Special Professional Licensure Examination held on June 16 and 17, 2024 released on June 25, 2024

1 JAHULLA, ADRIAN ABINES