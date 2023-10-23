Foresters Licensure Examination
October 23, 2023 | 5:20pm
MANILA, Philippines — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 1,076 out of 1,947 passed the Foresters Licensure Examination given by the Board for Foresters in N. C. R., Baguio, Butuan, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Koronadal, Legazpi, Lucena, Pagadian, Pampanga, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao and Zamboanga this October 2023.
Roll of successful examinees in the Foresters Licensure Examination held on October 17 & 18, 2023 released on October 23, 2023.
