Master Plumbers Licensure Examination
July 19, 2023 | 10:15pm
MANILA, Philippines — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 2,247 out of 5,107 passed the Master Plumbers Licensure Examination given by the Board for Master Plumbers in N. C. R., Baguio, Butuan, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Koronadal, Legazpi, Lucena, Pagadian, Rosales and Tacloban this July 2023.
List of Passers: Master Plumbers Licensure Examination
