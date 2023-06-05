Physical Therapists Special Professional Licensure Exam

MANILA, Philippines — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 1 out of 6 passed the Physical Therapists Special Professional Licensure Examination given by the Board of Physical and Occupational Therapy in: Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; Al Ahmadi, Kuwait; Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Manama, Bahrain last April 2023.

Successful Examinee in the Physical Therapists Special Professional Licensure Examination held on April 22 & 23, 2023 released on June 5, 2023.

1 BELANO, MICHAEL CALDERON