Exam Results

Physical Therapists Special Professional Licensure Exam

The Philippine Star
June 5, 2023 | 8:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 1 out of 6 passed the Physical Therapists Special Professional Licensure Examination given by the Board of Physical and Occupational Therapy in: Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; Al Ahmadi, Kuwait; Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Manama, Bahrain last April 2023.

Successful Examinee in the Physical Therapists Special Professional Licensure Examination held on April 22 & 23, 2023 released on June 5, 2023.

1        BELANO, MICHAEL CALDERON

