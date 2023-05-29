^

Exam Results

Real Estate Brokers Special Professional Licensure Examination

The Philippine Star
May 29, 2023 | 5:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 6 out of 9 passed the Real Estate Brokers Special Professional Licensure Examination given by the Board of Real Estate Service in: Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Singapore last April 2023.

Roll of Successful Examinees in the Real Estate Brokers Special Professional Licensure Exam. Held on April 22, 2023 released on May 29, 2023.

 

1        BILOCURA, JUNELYN  BENARO

2        CENSON, LEONARDO  PANIM

3        CENSON, MARY JANE  ALEJO

4        DANGALLO, FRANCIS JADE  ALIDRON

5        RODRIGUEZ, GUDELIA  HERNANDEZ

6        SOLDEVILLA, SOPHIA  TAYCO

