Real Estate Brokers Special Professional Licensure Examination

MANILA, Philippines — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 6 out of 9 passed the Real Estate Brokers Special Professional Licensure Examination given by the Board of Real Estate Service in: Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Singapore last April 2023.

Roll of Successful Examinees in the Real Estate Brokers Special Professional Licensure Exam. Held on April 22, 2023 released on May 29, 2023.

1 BILOCURA, JUNELYN BENARO

2 CENSON, LEONARDO PANIM

3 CENSON, MARY JANE ALEJO

4 DANGALLO, FRANCIS JADE ALIDRON

5 RODRIGUEZ, GUDELIA HERNANDEZ

6 SOLDEVILLA, SOPHIA TAYCO